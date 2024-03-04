CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,945 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of CNO Financial Group worth $51,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $328,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

