Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 184.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,593. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

