Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.03 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.