Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

