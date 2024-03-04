Comparing CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) & u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for u-blox and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get u-blox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00 CalAmp 0 2 1 0 2.33

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,242.59%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than u-blox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -38.28% -51.60% -3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares u-blox and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares u-blox and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 23.96 CalAmp $294.95 million 0.02 -$32.49 million ($62.30) -0.04

u-blox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp. CalAmp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats u-blox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

