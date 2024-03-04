Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Constellium Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.