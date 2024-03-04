Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Constellium Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
