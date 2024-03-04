Contrasting Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iron Mountain and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 4 0 2.60 Prologis 0 2 10 1 2.92

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus target price of $69.40, suggesting a potential downside of 14.35%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $141.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.48 billion 4.32 $184.23 million $0.63 128.62 Prologis $8.02 billion 15.52 $3.06 billion $3.29 40.91

This table compares Iron Mountain and Prologis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Iron Mountain pays out 412.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 5.44% 178.02% 3.79% Prologis 38.13% 5.29% 3.34%

Summary

Prologis beats Iron Mountain on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

