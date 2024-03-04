Contrasting SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) & Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 0.97 -$18.74 million N/A N/A Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -664.68% -120.36% -69.17% Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SAB Biotherapeutics and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.76%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Shanghai Junshi Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

