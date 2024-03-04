Contrasting United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) & The Competition

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Parks & Resorts
|$1.73 billion
|$291.19 million
|14.72
|United Parks & Resorts Competitors
|$4.55 billion
|$113.64 million
|21.13
United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Profitability
This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Parks & Resorts
|13.56%
|-64.78%
|9.45%
|United Parks & Resorts Competitors
|-122.67%
|-52.91%
|-22.94%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Parks & Resorts
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|United Parks & Resorts Competitors
|198
|829
|1921
|59
|2.61
United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
United Parks & Resorts competitors beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
