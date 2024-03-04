Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 205,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.