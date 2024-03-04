Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $750.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.42.

NASDAQ COST opened at $749.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $752.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

