Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

