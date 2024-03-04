Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,600 ($32.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Craneware Trading Down 1.4 %
Craneware stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,080 ($26.38). The company had a trading volume of 46,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,849. The firm has a market cap of £735.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,904.76 and a beta of 0.13. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,060 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,200 ($27.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,980.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,713.29.
Craneware Company Profile
