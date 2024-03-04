Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,600 ($32.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Craneware Trading Down 1.4 %

Craneware stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,080 ($26.38). The company had a trading volume of 46,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,849. The firm has a market cap of £735.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,904.76 and a beta of 0.13. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,060 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,200 ($27.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,980.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,713.29.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

