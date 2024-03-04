Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 310,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Crexendo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 168,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,716. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

