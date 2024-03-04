CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.64. 2,870,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,551. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,242.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

