CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $314.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $338.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5,242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

