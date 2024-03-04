CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.29. 2,515,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

