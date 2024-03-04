CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBAY. Raymond James cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.23 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.