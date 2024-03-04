Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics Price Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $405.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

