Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.