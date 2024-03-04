Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DML
Denison Mines Price Performance
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.