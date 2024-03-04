Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

About Denison Mines

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.52. 1,709,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,695. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

