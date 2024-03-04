Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.93.

DLR opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $150.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

