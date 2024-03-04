Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
DFGX opened at $52.61 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.