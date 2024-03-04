Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFGX opened at $52.61 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000.

