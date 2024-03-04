Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $75.32 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.