DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of DCGO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

