DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.33, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,791 shares of company stock worth $8,366,430 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

