Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $38,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,958,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 181.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 220,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,196 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 352.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 668.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

