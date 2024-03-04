Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

