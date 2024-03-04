DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.