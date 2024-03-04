Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,967. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

