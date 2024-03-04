Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Increased to $63.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $52.20 to $63.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $62.98 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $625.39 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

