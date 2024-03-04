Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,566,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,795 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $116,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MUR traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $38.91. 949,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.