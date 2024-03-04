Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.47% of Snap-on worth $197,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,658 shares of company stock worth $17,596,675. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.84. The stock had a trading volume of 186,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.