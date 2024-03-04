Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Sonoco Products worth $118,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. 105,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,480. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

