Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.04% of SouthState worth $104,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SouthState by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.12. 97,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,801. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

