Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Woodward worth $132,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $144.33. 69,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $1,802,264. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

