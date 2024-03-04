Earnest Partners LLC Has $102.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $102,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,021. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $117.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.