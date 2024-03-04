Earnest Partners LLC Has $181.51 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Synopsys worth $181,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

SNPS traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $594.47. 505,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,105. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.