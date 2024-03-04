Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,937 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.31% of Papa John’s International worth $96,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

