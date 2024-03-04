Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.95% of Helmerich & Payne worth $123,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,138. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

