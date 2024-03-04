Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,664 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $217,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.59. 224,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

