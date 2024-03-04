Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 41,779 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.51% of SBA Communications worth $110,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,725,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

