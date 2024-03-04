Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 5,090 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $169,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 166,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 516.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,783. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

