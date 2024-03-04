Earnest Partners LLC Sells 164,415 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,415 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $128,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

