Earnest Partners LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.95% of Timken worth $100,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $85.85. 179,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

