Earnest Partners LLC Sells 60,200 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.72% of Casella Waste Systems worth $164,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

CWST traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,630. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 202.47, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

