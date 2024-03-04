Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $147,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parsons by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Parsons by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $83.86. 527,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

