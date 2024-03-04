eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

