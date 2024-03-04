ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head-To-Head Review

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECARX and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $657.10 million 0.15 -$223.18 million ($0.38) -6.76 CACI International $7.13 billion 1.16 $384.73 million $16.51 22.39

Analyst Recommendations

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ECARX and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 CACI International 0 1 9 0 2.90

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.11%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $377.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than CACI International.

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -20.03% N/A -23.13% CACI International 5.31% 13.65% 6.51%

Summary

CACI International beats ECARX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

