Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

